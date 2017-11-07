Election Day is Here in Franklin and Highlands

Tuesday is Election Day in Macon County for the Municipal Elections in Franklin and in Highlands.

Polls will be open in both Franklin and Highlands until 7:30 pm Tuesday evening. If you are a registered voter in Franklin, voting will take place at the Franklin Town Hall, while voting in Highlands will take place at the Civic Center.

Both towns’ Mayors are running unopposed in the elections, and both have seats on their town boards that are up for grabs.