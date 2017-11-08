Franklin Town Council Remembers Mashburn at Meeting

At this week’s meeting of the Franklin Town Council, it was the first meeting since the passing of longtime Council Member Billy Mashburn.

Councilman Joe Collins led off the meeting saying that he and Mashburn had known each other since childhood, “We lost a good man when we lost Billy. I’m not sure I ever remember not knowing him. He was the same age as my older brother; so we grew up together, and we were able to serve on the Town Board for a number of years together.”

Collins says that even though he and Mashburn had their differences, they were always able to work through them, “Philosophically, we weren’t always that close, but professionally, we could understand that and work through it. Billy always had the Town of Franklin in his heart whenever he would be making decisions. He was a good citizen, raised a good family, and carved out a good life. We’ll miss him.”

Following Collins’ comments, a moment of silence was held in honor of Mashburn.