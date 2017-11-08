Macon County Municipal Election Results

The 2017 municipal elections for Franklin and Highlands concluded last night with a low voter turnout of just slightly over 14 percent of registered voters. A total of 377 ballots were cast in the election from the 2,655 registered voters who reside in the city limits of Highlands and Franklin.

Both town mayors ran unopposed with Franklin Town Mayor Bob Scott receiving 236 votes and Highlands Town Mayor Patrick Taylor receiving 34 votes. Forty-nine write-in votes were cast in the Franklin mayor race and two write-in votes were cast in the Highlands election for mayor.

“I would like to thank the voters for giving me the confidence to do a job that I love better than anything I have ever done in my life professionally or socially,” said Scott. “I have absolutely loved being mayor, and I am looking forward to the next two years.”

Receiving the most votes in last night’s election for Franklin Town Council was incumbent Barbara McRae who was elected to a second term with 236 votes. In the next four years, McRae stated she looked forward to working for the Town of Franklin on such projects as improved sidewalks, addressing problems in neighborhoods and affordable housing. She also looks forward to continuing her work on her pet project the Nikwasi-Cherokee Cultural & Historic Corridor, an opportunity she believes will bring many benefits to the town, the county and the region.

“I am very honored and appreciative to everyone who came out to vote for me, and I will do my best to make sure that no one is disappointed in the next four years,” said McRae. “Thank you to the voters, I appreciate the confidence you’ve shown in me, and I will try to be worthy of it.”

“We have a lot to do, and I think it is going to be a great team,” added McRae. “There is a lot of energy in town and that makes it possible to get things done when you have people feeling that excitement.”

Following close behind McRae was newcomer David Culpepper who was elected to a spot on the town council with 217 votes. Incumbent Billy Mashburn, who recently passed away after a long battle with cancer, was the third top vote getter with 137 votes.

According to state statute, although Mashburn is deceased he is still declared a winner and his new term will be considered an unexpired term. The town council will select someone to fill Mashburn’s seat on the board. The town council can select anyone they want to fill the seat and do not have to select a candidate from the election.

“We have so much going on now, I would like to see his seat filled as soon as we possibly can,” said McRae. “I think we need the full board; we all have duties and when there is an empty seat, it is hard.”

“We have a month to think about, and I don’t see any point in dragging it out,” added Scott. “I would like to see it filled as soon as we seat the new board.”

Votes cast for the remaining three candidates for the Franklin Town Council were 121 votes for Angela Moore, 104 for Jimbo Ledford and 93 for Greg Raby. In addition, there were seven write-in votes cast for the town council.

In the Town of Highlands Commissioners’ race, two incumbent candidates ran unopposed for reelection. Donnie Calloway was reelected to the board with 32 votes and Amy Patterson was reelected with 31 votes. In addition, there were four write-in votes cast in the Highlands election.