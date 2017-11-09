Changes Coming to Main Street Parking in Franklin after New Year

At this week’s regular meeting of the Franklin Town Council, the issue of parking on Main Street was discussed again.

This has been a major topic of conversation for a long time, and at a previous meeting of the Council, it was proposed that Town Engineer Nathanael Moore, and Town Planner Justin Setser look at a way to implement parallel parking on one side of the street, and keep the angle parking on the other. Town Planner Justin Setser said that after looking at the layout of Main Street, the plan is feasible, “Starting at Patton Avenue, down to Phillips Street and Iotla, we could start the right side going to parallel parking on the right side, and leaving the 30 degree angle (parking) on the left side.”

Moore told the board that if they implement the parallel parking, the driving lanes width would increase to at least 11.5 feet, making them wider.

Another big concern that was voiced at a previous meeting was not having loading zones in downtown, which according to Moore, can cause serious traffic problems, so that is something they want to address as well, “I’ve seen it several times in the little time I’ve been here. You’ve got UPS, and FedEx trucks, and businesses have someone stopped in the middle of the road, and another truck is trying to pass and you have complete gridlock. So, we would like; at the end by the square to install a loading zone and have this for Macon County Transit, UPS, FedEx and all the businesses. We need to enforce this for it to be used.”

After the presentation, it was originally proposed to temporarily change the parking pattern ASAP, but a point was then made that this is coming into the busiest time of year for shopping on Main Street. Councilman Joe Collins then amended his motion to implement the plan no sooner than January 1st, and to last at least 90 days as a trial. The motion was passed by the Town Council after it was amended.

When the parking pattern is changed, it will be a temporary change and will be revisited after 90 days.