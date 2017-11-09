Plans for Franklin’s Veterans Day Celebration Announced

This year’s Veteran’s Day celebration will be a double ceremony with the town’s traditional parade and program as well as the unveiling of the “Charters of Freedom” monuments in front of the Macon County courthouse on Saturday, November 11th.

The Town of Franklin will team up with citizens and government officials to honor all veterans with the annual Veteran’s Day parade. The parade will leave the lower level of Franklin Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. and travel along Main Street to the gazebo on the square for the ceremony. Special banners, carried by local Scouts, lead each group of veterans along the parade route according to the war or time period of service. Lineup begins at 10:00 a.m. for veterans and others who wish to participate in the parade. Once again, the award-winning Franklin High School Marching Panther Regiment will march in the parade.

Following the parade at 11:45 a.m. the traditional Veteran’s Day celebration will be held at the gazebo. This year’s ceremony will be a musical celebration featuring many musical tributes to our veterans including performances by the Franklin High School B Naturals, Blue Ridge and the White Sisters as well as a mini concert by the FHS band.

Immediately following the musical program, the Veteran’s Day celebration will continue across the street at the courthouse with the unveiling and dedication of the “Charters of Freedom” monuments.

Vance and Mary Jo Patterson representing Foundation Forward, Inc. will “gift” the “Charters of Freedom” monuments to Macon County with a presentation to Macon County Vice Chairman Ronnie Beale. Vance Patterson will tell the “Charters of Freedom” story and read excerpts from the United States Constitution assisted by the FHS Drum Corps during the dedication.

The monuments are a replica of the original “Charter of Freedom” documents — the Declaration of Independence, the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington, D.C. These documents penned by our Founding Fathers secured the freedom and rights of the American people.

The monuments were made possible as an education gift from Foundation Forward, Inc.., a non-profit organization that builds “Charters of Freedoms” settings in communities across the country. The organization have built similar monuments in several towns and cities across North Carolina including neighboring Sylva, as well as in several other states.

The passion of the organization is to provide easy access for all to these founding documents in a proper setting. The vision is to provide this access and education in all communities in the United States with the goal of educating citizens and preserving American history.