Macon Commissioners Meeting Preview

The agenda for Tuesday evening’s Macon County Board of Commissioners meeting has been released.

Starting off the meeting will be a public hearing on the proposed Macon County Community Transportation Program application.

Immediately following that public hearing, the board is expected to take action on the proposal. Under the Old Business section of the agenda is a discussion on the schedule for 2018’s commissioners meetings, as well as change orders for the Robert C. Carpenter Community Building project.

The meeting will be taking place at the Macon County Courthouse in Franklin, kicking off with the public hearing, which is scheduled for 6 pm.