Playoffs Kickoff Friday Night

Friday night, the playoffs kick off all over the state.

The Franklin Panthers finished the regular season undefeated and grabbed a conference championship. As a result, the Panthers are the 3 seed in the bracket and will be hosting Smoky Mountain, who was seed at number 14 after finishing the season with a 5-6 mark. This will be the second week in a row that Franklin and Smoky face off, with Franklin winning the regular season finale, 45-21. The winner of Franklin and Smoky will face the winner of 6 seed Wilkes Central and 11 seed Pisgah. You can hear all of the action between the Mustangs and Panthers on 104.9 and 1050 WFSC, with kickoff taking place at 7:30 from the Panther Pit.

The Cherokee Braves could not finish out a perfect season last week, as they fell to Murphy, 35-12, handing the Braves their first loss of the season, and splitting a Smoky Mountain Conference Championship. The Braves earned a 2 seed in the 1A playoff bracket and a bye in the first round. Cherokee will host the winner of 7 seed Union Academy and 10 seed Alleghany next week at Ray Kinsland Stadium.

The Swain County Maroon Devils finished their season with a 7-4 record and earned a 5 seed in the 1AA playoffs, after beating the Carolina Gladiators last week, 41-14. The Maroon Devils will be playing host to 12 seed and 4-7 Cherryville Friday evening. The winner of Swain and Cherryville will travel to take on 4 seed Bessemer City next week, as Besserman City has a first round bye.